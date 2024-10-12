LongView Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $130.13 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.