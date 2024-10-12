Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT) Short Interest Update

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 283,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOT opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.11. Lotus Technology has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.03 million for the quarter.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

