Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOW. Melius Research began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.88.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $275.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $278.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.79.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,902,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

