Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $300.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.88.

LOW stock opened at $275.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.80 and its 200 day moving average is $237.79. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $278.10. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 39.4% in the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 222,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 57,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

