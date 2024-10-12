Luke Wilkinson Buys 680,000 Shares of Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT) Stock

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBTGet Free Report) insider Luke Wilkinson bought 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,899.36).

LON:MBT opened at GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday. Mobile Tornado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.46 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.50.

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

