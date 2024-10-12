Luke Wilkinson Buys 680,000 Shares of Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT) Stock

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) insider Luke Wilkinson bought 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,899.36).
Mobile Tornado Group Stock Down 6.3 %
LON:MBT opened at GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday. Mobile Tornado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.46 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.50.
Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mobile Tornado Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Tornado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Tornado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.