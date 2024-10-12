Lumi Credits Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.94 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $35.94 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.00254665 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars.

