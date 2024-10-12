LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 62.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $6,248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 161.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,940,623.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.02% of the company's stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $133.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

