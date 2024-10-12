LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 52,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 601.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Exponent by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,327,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,310. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $112.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $115.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.