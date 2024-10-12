LVW Advisors LLC Buys 148 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $454.17 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $455.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

