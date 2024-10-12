LVW Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $930,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 10.8 %

NYSE UBER opened at $86.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.51. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $181.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

