LVW Advisors LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. TD Cowen raised their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $153.05 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day moving average of $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.19%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

