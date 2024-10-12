LVW Advisors LLC Has $825,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,912,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,252.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $87.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

