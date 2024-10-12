LVW Advisors LLC Has $884,000 Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after buying an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,014,000 after buying an additional 153,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after buying an additional 109,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN opened at $235.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.79. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.26 and a 52-week high of $240.82.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

