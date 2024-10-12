LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

