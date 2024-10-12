LVW Advisors LLC Invests $472,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $285,366.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,546,941.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $285,366.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,546,941.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $4,017,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $16,213,919.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,784 shares of company stock worth $33,130,625. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.18. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

