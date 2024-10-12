LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.9 %

TROW stock opened at $108.98 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.35.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

