LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $495.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $537.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.75. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.