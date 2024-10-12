Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
MAC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.84.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAC
Macerich Stock Performance
Macerich Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -206.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 158.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 80,541 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 297.7% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 110,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,478,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000,000 after buying an additional 336,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Macerich by 82.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 112,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Macerich
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.