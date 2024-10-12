Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.84.

Macerich stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.50. Macerich has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -206.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 158.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 80,541 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 297.7% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 110,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,478,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000,000 after buying an additional 336,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Macerich by 82.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 112,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

