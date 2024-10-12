MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.07 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $65,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $388.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

