MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $2.70 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.32.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

