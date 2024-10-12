MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 2,000 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,044,000 after buying an additional 1,928,517 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,905,000 after purchasing an additional 242,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,608,000 after buying an additional 198,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,376,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,806,000 after buying an additional 138,238 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.