MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 2,625 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources makes up about 1.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,395 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,985,000 after buying an additional 2,655,604 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after buying an additional 1,186,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after buying an additional 941,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,288,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.81.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

