MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Trims Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.80. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

