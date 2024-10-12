MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,840,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

COST stock opened at $889.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $882.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $826.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $980.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,041.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,041.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,674 shares of company stock worth $5,831,324 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.