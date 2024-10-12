MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 3.6% Higher – What’s Next?

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.51. Approximately 209,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 717,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MAG Silver Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 304.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 310.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 144,007 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 12.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

