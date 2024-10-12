Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Price Up 0% – What’s Next?

The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.66 and last traded at $47.46. 465,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 434,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

Magnificent Seven ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $774.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23.

Get Magnificent Seven ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnificent Seven ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magnificent Seven ETF stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Magnificent Seven ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnificent Seven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnificent Seven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.