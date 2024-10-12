Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $14.40 million and $185,257.39 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008359 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00014695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,801.34 or 0.99918497 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001011 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000307 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $186,964.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.