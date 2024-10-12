Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 27.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Maison Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSS stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Maison Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

