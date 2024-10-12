Maj Invest Holding A S Has $164.45 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 4.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.14% of Elevance Health worth $164,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 625,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.07.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ELV opened at $501.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.99 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

