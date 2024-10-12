Maj Invest Holding A S Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 5.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $202,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $9,024,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in AutoZone by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $43,055,777.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,129.78 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,009.36. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $46.46 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,182.33.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

