Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Truist Financial

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MANH. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $182.97 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

