Manta Network (MANTA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $295.20 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $295.20 million and approximately $23.64 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.75123586 USD and is up 7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $25,233,323.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

