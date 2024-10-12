Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$41.31 and last traded at C$41.19, with a volume of 425844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.18.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 36.68 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.75. The firm has a market cap of C$74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.27 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 4.001004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$232,566.36. In related news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total transaction of C$81,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,474.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total value of C$232,566.36. Insiders have sold a total of 68,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

