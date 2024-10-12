Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MARA. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Shares of MARA opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 5.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The company had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,169,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,212 shares of company stock worth $726,178. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

