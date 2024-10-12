Marcum Wealth LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Intel stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

