Marcum Wealth LLC Has $253,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,347,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 546,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after buying an additional 132,643 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,309,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC opened at $53.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

