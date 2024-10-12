Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,464,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 260,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Evergy by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Evergy by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

