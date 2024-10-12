Marcum Wealth LLC Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

NYSE HIG opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $119.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

