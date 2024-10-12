Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 2.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,122,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.68 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.