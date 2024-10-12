Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $6.44 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 3.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,371,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Booking by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 14.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $537,000. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $6,897,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $4,284.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,885.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3,796.52. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,328.54.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,092.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

