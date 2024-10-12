Martel Wealth Advisors Inc Boosts Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 0.4% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

