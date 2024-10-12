Martel Wealth Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc owned 0.31% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

FLEE opened at $30.36 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $72.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.81.

About Franklin FTSE Europe ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.