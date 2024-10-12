MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.62.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $127.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,415.56 and a beta of 1.70. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $130.22.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,212 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after purchasing an additional 238,874 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 15,067.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,110,000 after buying an additional 1,356,634 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,773,000 after purchasing an additional 446,762 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after acquiring an additional 502,039 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,494,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

