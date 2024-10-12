Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.96.
Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $502.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $502.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.
In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
