MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$18.29 and last traded at C$18.25, with a volume of 5887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.17.
MCAN Mortgage Stock Up 0.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$701.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.58, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 61.99% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current year.
MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
