McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $52,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $348,206,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 599,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.04. 1,775,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,543. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $306.96. The firm has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.21 and a 200 day moving average of $272.60.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.44%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

