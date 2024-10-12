McNamara Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 424.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,561,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,971 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,142,000 after buying an additional 1,990,616 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,981,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,246 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,219. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

