McNamara Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 7.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $36,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,780. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.