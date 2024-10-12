McNamara Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,023. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

