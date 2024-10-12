McNamara Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 114,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.32. 985,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,919. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.08. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $174.83. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.